Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Carnival had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.970-1.970 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 1.300-1.300 EPS.

Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. Carnival has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 41.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 88,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 26,141 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Carnival by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 112,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

