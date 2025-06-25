Spirepoint Private Client LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $428.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $429.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $400.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.