Golden State Equity Partners Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Golden State Equity Partners trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,389 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $203.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.41. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $29.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.76.

Read Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.