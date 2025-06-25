Community Financial Services Group LLC Grows Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.7% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $160.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $376.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $156.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

