Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Sells 13,771 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,771 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

