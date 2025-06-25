iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,325 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 17.5%

IEFA stock opened at $81.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.12. The stock has a market cap of $140.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

