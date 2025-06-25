iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,325 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 17.5%

IEFA stock opened at $81.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.12. The stock has a market cap of $140.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

