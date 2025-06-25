Gerber LLC Sells 32 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gerber LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Gerber LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gerber LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $609.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

