Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 104,104 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 104,104 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $661.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $587.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $585.16. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $437.37 and a 12 month high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Wall Street Zen downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Daiwa America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $595.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

