Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total value of $283,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,511.24. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $70,312.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,599.86. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,954 shares of company stock valued at $40,796,663. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.6%

ICE opened at $180.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $136.21 and a one year high of $181.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

