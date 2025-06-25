AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,106,132,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 66,111.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,791 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 116,370.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,140,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,265 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,564 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $418,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $675.64 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $718.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $641.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $642.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PH shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $690.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.71.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

