RAM Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,746 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RAM Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,746 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.41.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.76.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

