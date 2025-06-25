S.A. Mason LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

S.A. Mason LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.0% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,292.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,495,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,693,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,541,991,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Amgen by 43,573.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,661,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,140,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,205 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Amgen by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,212,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,182,843,000 after buying an additional 3,495,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,205,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,441,909,000 after buying an additional 2,672,975 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.22.

Amgen Stock Up 1.9%

AMGN opened at $277.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.03 and its 200 day moving average is $286.04. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

