Live Oak Investment Partners Purchases 4,408 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Live Oak Investment Partners raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 7.4% of Live Oak Investment Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Live Oak Investment Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $56.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $56.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.49. The company has a market capitalization of $161.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

