Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $44,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $68.43 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 69.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

