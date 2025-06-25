Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $207,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 479.9% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 164.7% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 395,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,026,000 after acquiring an additional 246,000 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 47.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,272 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:DIS opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.83. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The company has a market capitalization of $213.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

