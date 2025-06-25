United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $1,574,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in United Parcel Service by 270.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 27,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS opened at $100.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.17. The stock has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 95.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

