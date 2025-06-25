Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Increased by Northland Capital Management LLC

Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $299.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

