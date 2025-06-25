Saxony Capital Management LLC Has $267,000 Position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Saxony Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Southern by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in Southern by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $90.90 on Wednesday. Southern Company has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The stock has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.74 and its 200-day moving average is $87.42.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 70.64%.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.93.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

