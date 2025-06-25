Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 74,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $184.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $287.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.80 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.