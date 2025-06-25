Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Price

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FDX. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.00.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $10.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.80. 1,940,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,424. FedEx has a 12 month low of $194.30 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

