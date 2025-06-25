International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312,317 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,920,000 after buying an additional 45,154,186 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,775,000 after buying an additional 28,060,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,618,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,399,000 after buying an additional 1,376,702 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average of $72.58. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.2403 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

