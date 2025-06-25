Berkshire Money Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.4% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1%

VOO opened at $559.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $530.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.47.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.