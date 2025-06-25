Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 413.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,560,000 after acquiring an additional 579,549 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,262 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.