MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.02 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.4% of MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

