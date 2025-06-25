E&G Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

