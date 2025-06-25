Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Lifted by Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 0.7% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,585,273,000 after acquiring an additional 271,622 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,773,000 after buying an additional 144,217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,325,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,430,000 after acquiring an additional 137,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $494,903,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 397,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $646.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $590.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $594.85. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

