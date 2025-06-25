Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,643,456 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 39,882 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of ConocoPhillips worth $382,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,078 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 151.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 91,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 853.3% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 30,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $89.41 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $118.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.28. The company has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

