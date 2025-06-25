Saxony Capital Management LLC Sells 750 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Saxony Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.2% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 28,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $539.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $503.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.45. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

