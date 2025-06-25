General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in General Mills were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,484,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,630,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,508 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,817,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,994,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Mills from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

General Mills Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:GIS opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.