First Pacific Financial Has $166,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Pacific Financial reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 105.9% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

NYSE TJX opened at $124.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.08. The company has a market capitalization of $139.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.71 and a 12-month high of $135.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

