868 Shares in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Balance Wealth LLC

Balance Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 868 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,725,190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 39,039.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,982 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $703,074,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $350,935,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,570,511,000 after buying an additional 895,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $291.50 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $208.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

