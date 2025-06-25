Olympus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Olympus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,460 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.1% of Olympus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Olympus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $306.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.40 and its 200 day moving average is $278.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $212.12 and a 1-year high of $317.63. The company has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

