Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $21.12 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,931 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 1.5% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $21,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $90.49 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $80.66 and a twelve month high of $94.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.06.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.