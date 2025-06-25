iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

AGG opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.77.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

