Solar Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 24th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, Vistra, and Constellation Energy are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the development, manufacturing or installation of solar energy technologies. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of the solar power industry. Their performance is influenced by factors such as government incentives, technological advances and overall demand for renewable energy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.84. 86,034,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,462,239. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.42.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded up $8.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $496.65. 2,453,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,371,507. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $507.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.84. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $403.82 and a 52 week high of $542.07.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV stock traded up $8.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $507.98. 1,562,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,900. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $429.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.64 billion, a PE ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.97. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $150.01 and a twelve month high of $511.99.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of VST stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $186.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,230,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,223,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.32 and its 200-day moving average is $146.22. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of Constellation Energy stock traded up $4.60 on Tuesday, reaching $319.81. 1,206,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,998. Constellation Energy has a one year low of $155.60 and a one year high of $352.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.63 and its 200-day moving average is $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14.

