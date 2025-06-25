Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Position Raised by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC boosted its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the quarter. Kenvue comprises 2.3% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in Kenvue by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 6.90%. Kenvue’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

