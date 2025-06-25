Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for about 1.8% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,176,000 after acquiring an additional 111,066 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 77,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $9,365,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $118.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.74. The company has a market capitalization of $251.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

