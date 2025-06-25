RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. RTX accounts for 0.9% of Golden State Equity Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in RTX were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,264,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,722 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,198,000 after acquiring an additional 576,214 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,611,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,264,000 after acquiring an additional 603,159 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $1,745,644,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $141.85 on Wednesday. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $149.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.03 and a 200-day moving average of $127.84. The firm has a market cap of $189.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.