goeasy Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.46 (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 27th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.46 per share on Friday, July 11th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th.

goeasy Price Performance

goeasy stock opened at C$166.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 82.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$153.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$160.21. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$134.01 and a 52 week high of C$206.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$199.00 to C$192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$240.00 to C$215.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cormark reduced their price target on goeasy from C$240.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on goeasy from C$240.00 to C$235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$222.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$211.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Llewellyn Rees purchased 1,000 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$160.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,000.00. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

