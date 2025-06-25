Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 18,336 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,336 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $277.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.