Travel Stocks To Consider – June 22nd

Costco Wholesale, Booking, American Express, Alibaba Group, and SoFi Technologies are the five Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve travel and tourism—such as airlines, hotels, cruise lines, car‐rental agencies and tour operators. These stocks tend to be cyclical, rising and falling with consumer discretionary spending and broader economic conditions. They’re also particularly sensitive to seasonal demand, geopolitical events and public‐health developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST traded up $5.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $980.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,250,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,002.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $981.03. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $793.00 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG traded up $17.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $5,304.03. The stock had a trading volume of 441,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5,180.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,945.20. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,639.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

American Express (AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

AXP traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,687,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $326.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXP

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $112.91. 12,684,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,019,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The firm has a market cap of $269.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.34 and a 200-day moving average of $112.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $15.20. 87,370,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,339,134. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.82. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

Read More