S.A. Mason LLC Has $111,000 Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,693,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,787,000 after purchasing an additional 926,609 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $867,906,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,058,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,052,000 after buying an additional 652,842 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,591,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,759,000 after buying an additional 508,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,374,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,543,000 after buying an additional 112,586 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $61.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.32. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

