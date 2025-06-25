Sylvest Advisors LLC Acquires 2,277 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sylvest Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Sylvest Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 449.7% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 51,007 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 41,728 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Comcast by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 213,875 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $44.50 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.70. The firm has a market cap of $131.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

