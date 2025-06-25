Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 139 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,900. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 949 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.80, for a total value of $508,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,451.80. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,115 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,718. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. UBS Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

Mastercard Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of MA opened at $557.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $594.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $561.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

