Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 202 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,244,094,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 61,215.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,163 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $541,437,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,792,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,364,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,395 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $514.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $497.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.19.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

