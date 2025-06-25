Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 4,495 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cencora by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,859,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,542,000 after purchasing an additional 78,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,007,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,058,000 after acquiring an additional 125,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,326,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,471,000 after acquiring an additional 130,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,757,000 after acquiring an additional 550,246 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $294.16 on Wednesday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $309.35. The stock has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.98.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. Cencora’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total transaction of $1,437,680.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,766,900.06. This represents a 9.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total transaction of $4,108,507.99. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,913 shares in the company, valued at $89,027,442.53. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

