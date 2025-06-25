Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 19,188 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 91.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,317,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 98,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $8,129,055.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,382,558.80. The trade was a 19.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,793.75. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,506,925 shares of company stock valued at $188,456,658 over the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $143.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $338.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 622.74, a PEG ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.22. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $144.86.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

