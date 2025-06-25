Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,317 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,493,000 after acquiring an additional 521,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,171,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,585,000 after purchasing an additional 258,863 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,462,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,150,000 after purchasing an additional 60,210 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,721,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after purchasing an additional 83,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,158,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,233,000 after buying an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $63.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $71.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.57.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

