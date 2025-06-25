HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 860 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,282,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,895 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,370,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $1,927,377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,686,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,752,804,000 after purchasing an additional 363,937 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,587,763,000 after purchasing an additional 920,414 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.39.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $227.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $136.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.81. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

