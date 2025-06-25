HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $360.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.77. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

